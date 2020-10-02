Skip to Main Content
Senators acquire Josh Brown from Panthers for draft pick
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Josh Brown from the Florida Panthers for a fourth-round pick (95th overall) in Tuesday's NHL draft.

Defenceman had 3 goals and 5 assists last season with Florida

The Canadian Press ·
Josh Brown, seen in this March 2020 file photo, was traded by the Florida Panthers to the Ottawa Senators on Friday for a draft pick. (Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press)

The 26-year-old Brown had three goals, five assists and 39 penalty minutes in a career-high 56 games with the Panthers last season.

The native of London, Ont., picked in the sixth round by Florida in 2013, has four goals and six assists in 93 career NHL games. He also has seven goals and 13 assists in 170 career American Hockey League games.

Brown played for Senators coach D.J. Smith on the Oshawa Generals' Memorial Cup-winning team in 2014-15.

"Josh Brown is a big, strong defenceman who plays a physical style of game," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

"He's a defensive defenceman who skates very well and who is exceptionally competitive. He's also a very good shot blocker who clears a lot of space in front of the net. We're looking forward to seeing him in our lineup. "

