Canadiens add much-needed size in Josh Anderson, deal Max Domi to Blue Jackets
Columbus also picks up 3rd-round pick in this week's NHL draft
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for right-winger Josh Anderson.
Columbus also gets Montreal's third-round pick at this week's draft.
The six-foot-three, 220-pound Anderson gives the Canadiens some size up front that has been lacking in their lineup.
Anderson, 26, was limited to 26 games this past season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on March 2. He had a goal and four points.
Drafted in the fourth round by Columbus in 2012, Anderson has 65 goals and 115 points over 267 NHL regular-season games.
Drop in play
Anderson is also set to become a restricted free agent as his three-year, $5.5-million US contract comes to a close.
The 25-year-old Domi had 17 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season contests with the Canadiens in 2019-20 and added three assists in 10 post-season games.
His game took a step down after he posted career highs goals (28), assists (44) and points (72) over 82 games in 2018-19.
"Strengthening our centre position has been a priority for our club and we are extremely excited to add a player of Max Domi's talent and character to the Columbus Blue Jackets," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement released by the team. "He is a skilled playmaker that also brings grit and competitiveness, and we think he will be a great addition to our team."
Domi is set to become a restricted free agent this week. He signed a two-year, $6.3-million US contract with Montreal after coming over in a June 2018 trade with Arizona that sent forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Coyotes.
Drafted 12th-overall by Arizona in 2013, Domi has 81 goals and 170 assists over 375 career games with Arizona and Montreal.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.