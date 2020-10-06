Canadiens add much-needed size in Josh Anderson, deal Max Domi to Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for right-winger Josh Anderson.

Columbus also gets Montreal's third-round pick at this week's draft.

The six-foot-three, 220-pound Anderson gives the Canadiens some size up front that has been lacking in their lineup.

Anderson, 26, was limited to 26 games this past season after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery on March 2. He had a goal and four points.

Drafted in the fourth round by Columbus in 2012, Anderson has 65 goals and 115 points over 267 NHL regular-season games.

Drop in play

Anderson is also set to become a restricted free agent as his three-year, $5.5-million US contract comes to a close.

The 25-year-old Domi had 17 goals and 44 points in 71 regular-season contests with the Canadiens in 2019-20 and added three assists in 10 post-season games.

Forward Max Domi, whom the Canadiens traded to Columbus on Tuesday, is set to become a restricted free agent later this week. (Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photography/Getty Images)

His game took a step down after he posted career highs goals (28), assists (44) and points (72) over 82 games in 2018-19.

"Strengthening our centre position has been a priority for our club and we are extremely excited to add a player of Max Domi's talent and character to the Columbus Blue Jackets," general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a statement released by the team. "He is a skilled playmaker that also brings grit and competitiveness, and we think he will be a great addition to our team."

Domi is set to become a restricted free agent this week. He signed a two-year, $6.3-million US contract with Montreal after coming over in a June 2018 trade with Arizona that sent forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Coyotes.

Drafted 12th-overall by Arizona in 2013, Domi has 81 goals and 170 assists over 375 career games with Arizona and Montreal.