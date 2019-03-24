Leafs sign U.S. goalie Joseph Wall to 3-year entry-level deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday after he posted a .919 save percentage over 37 games this season with Boston College.
2-time world junior medallist had .919 save percentage with Boston College this season
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Joseph Woll to a three-year entry-level contract on Sunday.
The 20-year-old native of Dardenne Prairie, Mo., had a 13-21-3 record and .919 save percentage over 37 games this season with Boston College.
Woll helped the United States win gold at the 2017 world junior hockey championship and bronze at the 2018 tournament.
He was drafted in the third round (62nd overall) by the Maple Leafs in 2016.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.