Jordin Tootoo denies involvement in alleged 2003 world juniors sexual assault

Jordin Tootoo says he does not recall knowing or hearing about a group sexual assault involving members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey championship team.

Tootoo is the third player from that team to deny involvement in the sexual assault that allegedly happened in Halifax during the 2003 tournament.

Carlo Colaiacovo and P-A Parenteau have also denied any involvement in or knowledge of the assault.

Tootoo says he will fully co-operate with Halifax police in their investigation and acknowledged in a statement to Twitter that he was also dealing with an addiction to alcohol at the time.

This is my statement regarding allegations of sexual assault involving members of the World Junior Hockey Team.<a href="https://twitter.com/rwesthead?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rwesthead</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/IanKennedyCK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IanKennedyCK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KBlazeBaum?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KBlazeBaum</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/marshamcleod_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@marshamcleod_</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kevin_mcgran?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kevin_mcgran</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/TSN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TSN</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/YahooSportsNHL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YahooSportsNHL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BrownieScott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrownieScott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ken_Campbell27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ken_Campbell27</a> <a href="https://t.co/yrUHMzwKwR">pic.twitter.com/yrUHMzwKwR</a> —@Jtootoo22

Hockey Canada says it learned about the sexual assault on Thursday and immediately informed Sport Canada and Halifax police of the allegations.

According to TSN's reporting, there is an allegation of group sexual assault where more than a half-dozen players from the 2003 world junior team were recorded while engaging in sex with a woman who was "naked and non-responsive."

CBC Sports has not independently verified or corroborated TSN's reporting.