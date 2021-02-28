Binnington's meltdown after being pulled sparks Blues' rally against Sharks

The most memorable moment of a back-and-forth, 13-goal game between St. Louis and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night might have come when Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington lost his composure after getting pulled midway through the second period.

Binnington went after three Sharks players when he was replaced after allowing his fourth goal on 19 shots at the 10:34 mark. Ville Husso came in and the Blues got the win after scoring three times in the first 7:14 of a back-and-forth final period.

While skating off the ice at SAP Center in San Jose, Binnington shoved Radim Simek by the bench, put his stick in Erik Karlsson's face near centre ice and then got into it with Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk before finally leaving the ice.

"I guess he was frustrated," Dubnyk said of Binnington, a native of Richmond Hill, Ont. "I don't know why he was skating around pretending to punch guys. I just told him to get off the ice and calm down."

The Blues said Binnington's reaction sparked the team.

"He's a fiery guy," head coach Craig Berube said. "That's kind of the way he is. We've seen that in the past from him. I didn't think a penalty was warranted. He's trying to rally the team. That's what he's trying to do."

Husso came on and stopped 13 shots the rest of the second period to keep St. Louis in the game. The Blues tied it late in the second when Zach Sanford skated in from behind the net and beat Dubnyk for their 12th goal in five second periods against San Jose this season.

Marco Scandella's second goal of the game at 7:14 of the third stood as the winner.