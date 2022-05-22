Blues' Binnington knocked out of Avalanche series with lower-body injury

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will miss the remainder of the NHL Western Conference semifinal series against the Colorado Avalanche due to a lower-body injury, head coach Craig Berube announced Sunday.

Binnington was injured 6:45 into Saturday's 5-2 loss after Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri and Blues defenceman Calle Rosen crashed into him. Binnington tried some agility drills but was not able to continue.

No penalty was assessed on the play.

Ville Husso replaced Binnington and finished with 19 saves for the Blues, who trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Binnington, 28, started 37 games in the net for the Blues this season, posting an 18-14-4 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

The GAA and save percentage represent career-worst marks since Binnington joined the regular rotation in 2018-19. He has elevated his play during the post-season, notching a 1.72 GAA and .949 save percentage.

Binnington threw a water bottle at Kadri during a post-game interview in response to the play.

Lindgren summoned from AHL

Kadri previously received an eight-game suspension for an illegal check against Blues defenceman Justin Faulk in 2021.

"Look at Kadri's reputation," Berube said in response to questioning about the play. "That's all I've got to say."

St. Louis has recalled netminder Charlie Lindgren from Springfield (Mass.) of the American Hockey League, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong announced.

The 28-year-old posted a 24-7-1 record, 2.21 GAA and .925 save percentage in 34 regular-season games with the Thunderbirds.

The Lakeville, Minnesota, native also dressed in five games for the Blues during the regular campaign, going 5-0-0 with a 1.22 GAA and .958 save percentage.