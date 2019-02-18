Binnington backstops Blues to franchise record-tying 10th straight win
Rookie goaltender turns aside 31 Wild shots for 4th shutout in 14 starts
The hottest team in the NHL keeps on winning, with a rookie goaltender helping to make history along the way.
Binnington made 21 saves to blank Arizona on Thursday, and Jake Allen stopped 32 shots in a 3-0 win against Colorado on Saturday. St. Louis hasn't allowed a goal in 187:16, since late in an 8-3 win over New Jersey on Tuesday.
"It's all good stuff," Blues interim coach Craig Berube said. "Players are doing a great job, they're going out and executing every night and playing hard and doing the right things."
The run also ties the Blues for the longest streak in the NHL this season. The Blues have won eight straight on the road, their best such run since taking 10 straight in 2000.
'It's fun to be a Blues fan now'
Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for Minnesota in his first action since Feb. 2.
Binnington improved to 12-1-1 since making his first NHL start on Jan. 7 with four shutouts on the road.
A wide-open Tarasenko scored the first goal 5:08 into the first period. The power-play tally extended Tarasenko's career-high points streak to 12 games. He has 11 goals and 11 assists during the streak.
Tarasenko also had an assist on O'Reilly's goal later in the first for his 400th NHL point. He also picked up the assist on Schenn's second-period goal that put St. Louis up 4-0. Schenn fired the puck off Wild defenceman Nick Seeler, who slid into the net and took the puck with him.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.