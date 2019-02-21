Jordan Binnington: From afterthought to 'the guy' in Blues' net

Eighteen months ago, Jordan Binnington figured his days in the St. Louis Blues organization would end after 160 minor-league games played and a one-off relief appearance for NHL veteran Brian Elliott on Jan. 14, 2016.

"I thought my time in St. Louis might be done, that they had kind of moved on from me," the 25-year-old said over the phone before his 29 saves in Tuesday night's 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.

That performance extended the longest winning streak in Blues history for a rookie goaltender to nine.

Binnington began the 2016-17 season in a starting role for the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League but lost the job to highly-touted prospect Ville Husso by late December after being suspended for one game for his part in a line brawl. Husso reeled off eight straight wins and Binnington didn't appear in a game until Jan. 22.

A month later, goalie Pheonix Copley was traded to the Washington Capitals and Binnington was back in the mix in Chicago. He was playing well, but head coach Craig Berube (now the Blues' bench boss) gave Husso the bulk of play late in the regular season and in the playoffs.

"I didn't lose in regulation for 14 games or something and still wasn't the guy. I think it was an experience I needed to go through, getting shoved aside, feeling like my back was against the wall," said Binnington, who almost single-handedly has carried the Blues to a franchise record 11 straight wins through Wednesday.

"I think I've been pretty resilient ever since."

Jordan Binnington put himself in rare company with his ninth consecutive victory Tuesday. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TORvsSTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TORvsSTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/yyE5DrEjXo">pic.twitter.com/yyE5DrEjXo</a> —@PR_NHL

Before clearing waivers and refusing a demotion to the ECHL ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, Binnington determined he needed to work harder and change his lifestyle if he wanted to realize his NHL dream.

"In [previous] summers, I could have put more work in. I could have stayed [home] a little more, for sure," recalled the native of Richmond Hill, Ont. "Toronto is a fun city but when you find yourself in a position where you're not where you want to be [in your career] and you're not making your family as proud as you can, it really hits you. [The extra-curricular stuff] isn't worth it.

Wolves goalie coach Stan Dubicki remembers a younger Binnington possessing "so much natural ability" and a quiet confidence in the AHL with Chicago. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

"But it wasn't a snap-of-the-finger fix. I had a good mentor in [goalie development coach and ex-NHLer] Andy Chiodo. He kept me honest, and working with [strength and conditioning coach] Matt Nichol [in Toronto] was good. He showed me a way to believe in myself and use my talent again. I like where my head's at right now."

Binnington, who was loaned to the Boston Bruins' AHL affiliate in Providence, Mass., last season and represented the team at the all-star game, entered Blues' training camp five months ago as their No. 4 goalie behind Jake Allen, Chad Johnson and Husso. He was later sent to St. Louis' new AHL club in San Antonio, Tex., to start the season.

But Binnington soon wrested away the starting role from Husso and was recalled by the Blues on Dec. 9 after Johnson exited on waivers and Husso got hurt. He replaced Allen in a couple of losses before blanking the hometown Philadelphia Flyers on 25 shots for his first NHL win in his first start on Jan. 7.

"I think it's important to try to make an impact right away and get the belief in the mind of your teammates and coaches that you can handle [the NHL]. It was a nice night and my dad [John] was there," said Binnington, the driving force in getting the Blues from last place in the 31-team NHL on Jan. 3 to the 13th spot and in playoff position through Wednesday.

On Tuesday, his bid for a third consecutive shutout and fifth of the season was spoiled by the Maple Leafs' Zach Hyman in the third period, ending Binnington's shutout streak at 173 minutes and 50 seconds.

I'm happy for him and proud of him because he really stuck with it through times when other guys would have gone the other way. — Wolves goalie coach Stan Dubicki on Blues netminder Jordan Binnington

"Everything's better when you're winning, so it's nice timing for me to come here and have success," said Binnington, who's making a compelling case for Calder Trophy honours as NHL rookie of the year with a 13-1-1 record in 17 games with a 1.60 goals-against average and .937 save percentage. His GAA and save percentage rank first in the NHL among goalies with a minimum 15 appearances.

Other season highlights for the Blues' 2011 third-round draft pick:

He's the seventh goalie in NHL history to post four shutouts in his first 14 starts.

Binnington is the 35th goalie in league history and second Blues netminder (Rich Parent, 1999) to record a shutout in his first NHL start.

He's the 31st NHL goaltender and third in Blues history (Jake Allen, Brent Johnson) to record at least eight wins in his first 10 career starts.

Binnington was named the NHL's second star of the week on Jan. 14 and its first star on Feb. 11.

"I'm happy for him and proud of him because he really stuck with it through times when other guys would have gone the other way," Wolves goalie coach Stan Dubicki, who worked with Binnington for three seasons, said in an interview.

He remembered a younger Binnington possessing "so much natural ability" and a quiet confidence in Chicago.

"He reads the game so well," added Dubicki, who has exchanged text messages with Binnington after many of his games with the Blues. "He sees the play developing and it's like he's one step ahead.

"He's aggressive when he needs to be and calm when he needs to be. Staying in control, composed and confident, that's the big thing for him."

So far, so good.