Chicago's Jonathan Toews reportedly off NHL trade market due to health concerns

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews announced Sunday he is dealing with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews hasn't played since Jan. 28. Chicago placed the 34-year-old centre on injured reserve on Wednesday with what they said was a non-COVID-19-related illness.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms," the Winnipeg native said in a statement released by the team. "In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy.

"I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire organization."

Sources have told Daily Faceoff that Toews will not be moved before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline on March 3.

He missed the 2020-21 season with what he described as chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews has spent his entire career with Chicago, winning three Stanley Cup titles. But he is eligible for free agency after this season.

He had 12 goals and 37 points points in 71 games when he returned to action last year, and he had looked stronger this season. He has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games for last-place Chicago.

'Hard-working' Gauthier heading to Ottawa

Right-winger Julien Gauthier was traded to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday by the New York Rangers for left-winger Tyler Motte on Sunday.

Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the coming postseason, that pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers' or Winnipeg Jets' 2023 sixth-round selection.

Gauthier, 25, has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

"Julien Gauthier is a hard-working, good skating winger with a big body who routinely goes to the opponent's net," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "His north/south game should be a nice addition to our lineup."

Motte, 27, has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season.

Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season.

