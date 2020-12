Jonathan Toews out indefinitely with an unidentified medical issue

Chicago captain Jonathan Toews is sidelined indefinitely by an unidentified illness, he said Tuesday.

"This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic," Toews said in a statement. "I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition. Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining (Chicago) for training camp.

"I do not have a timetable for when I will rejoin the team. I am extremely disappointed, but it wouldn't be fair to myself or my teammates to attempt to play in my current condition."

Stan Bowman, president of hockey operations and general manager of Chicago, said Toews' health is "our top priority" and the franchise plans to provide all available resources "to help him return to playing hockey."

Toews, 32, who joins a growing list of Chicago players who aren't available to start training camp, said the organization and his teammates have been supportive.

"I will continue to do whatever I can to get back on the ice and play the game I love for the team I love," Toews said.

Forward Kirby Dach, the team's first-round pick in 2019, is likely to miss 4-5 months after undergoing surgery to repair a broken wrist. Forward Alexander Nylander is out for an extended period after he recently underwent knee surgery.

Toews has been a team captain since 2008. The three-time Stanley Cup winner had 18 goals and 60 total points in 70 games in 2019-20. He ranks sixth in franchise history in goals (345) and points (815) and ranks eighth in games played (943).