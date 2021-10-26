Jonathan Toews, Borgstrom join Chicago teammate Kane in NHL COVID-19 protocols
Club 0-5-1 this season ahead of Wednesday date with equally struggling Maple Leafs
Winless Chicago placed forwards Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom in COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the NHL team put star Patrick Kane, fellow forward Ryan Carpenter and defenceman Erik Gustafsson in protocols. Carpenter and Gustafsson were released on Sunday, the same day forward Jujhar Khaira and blue-liner Riley Stillman were added.
Kane, Stillman and Khaira missed Sunday's loss to the Detroit Red Wings, as did assistant coach Marc Crawford.
A team member is subject to the protocols following a presumed positive test awaiting confirmation or close contact with someone who has tested positive.
Toews, 33, has two assists on the season while the 24-year-old Borgstrom also has two points, with each appearing in six games.
Chicago, which is 0-5-1 on the young season, hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
