Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella fined $20K for post-game rant
Apparent winning goal waved off led to expletive-laden criticism of officials
Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella was fined $20,000 US by the NHL for his comments regarding the officiating in his team's 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.
The league also put Tortorella on notice that he was being assessed a conditional $25,000 fine. If he has another act of "similar inappropriate behavior" through Dec. 29, 2020, the NHL will collect the money.
WATCH | Tortorella's expletive-laden post-match press conference:
Tortorella lambasted the officials after the game, contending an additional 1.1 seconds should have been put back on the clock nearing the end of the overtime period. It wasn't, and a Zach Werenski goal that would have been the game winner was waved off because time had expired.
Starting goalie Joonas Korpisalo was injured in the shootout.
WATCH | Korpisalo injured during the shootout:
"Refs don't do their freaking job and now we lose a game, and we lose our goalie," Tortorella said in his brief post-game news conference Sunday. "So the chain of events, if it was done right, we don't lose our goalie, we win the hockey game."
Korpisalo, who was selected to the All-Star team, will be out four to six weeks after undergoing knee surgery this week.
WATCH | Werenski's goal is waved off as time expires:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.