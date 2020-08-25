Blue Jackets head coach Tortorella fined $25K US for conduct with media
Answered 2 questions before walking out on reporters after series loss to Lightning
The NHL fined Columbus head coach John Tortorella $25,000 US on Tuesday for his conduct during a media session after the Blue Jackets' season-ending loss last week to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Blue Jackets were eliminated from the playoffs with a 5-4 overtime loss in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series on Aug. 19.
Tortorella spent less than a minute with reporters after the game, answering two questions before walking out.
"You know what guys, I'm not going to get into the touchy-feely stuff and the moral victories and all that," Tortorella said after a question about his team's experience in the Toronto bubble. "You guys be safe."
According to The Athletic, the 62-year-old Tortorella has been fined $162,000 US during his 19-year NHL coaching career with the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Blue Jackets.
