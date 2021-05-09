Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Tortorella's tenure behind Blue Jackets' bench over after 6 seasons

John Tortorella will not return to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season, with the NHL team stating in a news release Sunday it has agreed to part ways with the head coach.

With contract expiring, fiery head coach and management agree to part ways

CBC Sports ·
Head coach John Tortorella and the Blue Jackets have agreed to part ways, the team announced Sunday. The 62-year-old has posted a 227-166-54 record in five-plus seasons and guided the team to four straight playoff appearances. (Elsa/Getty Images/File)

John Tortorella will not return to the Columbus Blue Jackets next season, with the NHL team stating in a news release Sunday it has agreed to part ways with the head coach.

Tortorella, whose contract is set to expire at the end of this season, would like to continue coaching in the league, The Athletic reported.

His decision to leave the Blue Jackets followed a conversation about the direction of the team with general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

"It has been a privilege to work with the players, coaches and hockey operations staff, which is one of the best in the league," Tortorella said in a statement released by the team.

"My family and I have loved living and working in the area. We have made life-long friends here, so we do feel considerable sadness, which is to be expected, when something so meaningful comes to an end.  This is a great hockey community."

The 62-year-old is the Blue Jackets' winningest coach with a 227-166-54 record in five-plus seasons. Tortorella's 673 victories across 20 seasons rank 12th in NHL history.

WATCH | Tortorella's expletive-laden January 2020 news conference:

Columbus coach Tortorella fumes at officials, exits press conference after SO loss

Sports

1 year ago
0:58
In an expletive-laden post-match press conference, Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella ripped into NHL officials for refusing to add time to the clock before Zach Werenski's potential game-winner was waved off because time had expired. 0:58
The Boston native guided Columbus to four consecutive Stanley Cup playoff appearances from 2016 to 2020 and was a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in 2017 and 2020. He won in 2017 after the Blue Jackets posted 108 points with a franchise-best 50-24-8 record.

"Torts and I have had numerous conversations throughout the season, and we have agreed that the time is right for both he and the club to go our separate ways," Kekalainen said. "He is a great coach and his accomplishments with our club over the past six seasons speak for themselves.

"He has played an integral role in our success since his arrival, and we are extremely grateful for his passion and commitment to the Blue Jackets and our city.  He was the right coach at the right time and helped us establish a standard that we will carry forward."

Blue Jackets assistant coaches Brad Shaw and Brad Larsen also are on expiring contracts, according to The Athletic, which added they could each be interviewed for the head-coaching job.

Goaltending coach Manny Legace is under contract for next season.

With files from Field Level Media

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now