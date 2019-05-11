Leafs say injured Tavares will return to off-season training in 1 month
The Toronto Maple Leafs say centre John Tavares is expected to return to his full off-season training program in a month after suffering an oblique injury.
Forward left world championship with oblique injury sustained in practice
The Toronto Maple Leafs say centre John Tavares is expected to return to his full off-season training program in a month after suffering an oblique injury.
The team announced the news Saturday.
Tavares sustained the injury earlier this week while practising with the Canadian team ahead of the world hockey championship, forcing him to miss the tournament.
It wasn't immediately clear how the 28-year-old centre suffered the injury.
Tavares had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games.
Canada opened world championship play with a 3-1 loss to Finland on Friday in Kosice, Slovakia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.