Skip to Main Content
John Tavares returning to Toronto after injury at hockey worlds

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL·New

John Tavares returning to Toronto after injury at hockey worlds

Team Canada centre John Tavares sustained an oblique injury Thursday and will return to Toronto from the world championships for further evaluation, the Maple Leafs announced.

Forward hurts oblique; will be further evaluated by Leafs medical staff

CBC Sports ·
Maple Leafs centre John Tavares suffered an oblique injury preparing to play for Team Canada at the world championships on Thursday. (Claus Anderson/Getty Images)

John Tavares left the world championships with an injury on Thursday.

The Canadian centre hurt his oblique preparing for the IIHF tournament and is returning to Toronto for further evaluation, the Maple Leafs announced.

Tavares joined Canada's roster for the tournament in Slovakia after the Leafs lost to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vegas Golden Knights winger Mark Stone and Philadelphia Flyers centre Sean Couturier will be counted on to pick up the slack for Team Canada, which opens play Friday against Finland at 10:15 a.m. ET.

It wasn't immediately clear how the 28-year-old centre suffered the injury.

Given that oblique injuries usually require at least a few weeks of recovery time, Tavares is likely a longshot to return to Slovakia for the May 10-26 tournament.

Tavares had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

With files from The Canadian Press

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.