Maple Leafs' Tavares fined for slash on Oilers defenceman Desharnais

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the NHL's department of player safety announced Sunday.

Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Saturday's game.

The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty.

Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms as they ended up next to one another jockeying for position.

john tavares and vincent desharnais are off for *another* round of coincidental penalties. this time, i'm not sure of it. <a href="https://t.co/MxBOk6pYMh">pic.twitter.com/MxBOk6pYMh</a> —@zjlaing

After they separated, the Leafs centre hit Desharnais's right hand with his stick and the defenceman shook his glove off and held his hand as he winced from pain.

The Maple Leafs captain scored twice in his team's 7-4 victory.

