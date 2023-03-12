Maple Leafs' Tavares fined for slash on Oilers defenceman Desharnais
Toronto captain also scored twice in 7-4 victory over Edmonton on Saturday
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the NHL's department of player safety announced Sunday.
Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Saturday's game.
The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty.
Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms as they ended up next to one another jockeying for position.
john tavares and vincent desharnais are off for *another* round of coincidental penalties. this time, i'm not sure of it. <a href="https://t.co/MxBOk6pYMh">pic.twitter.com/MxBOk6pYMh</a>—@zjlaing
After they separated, the Leafs centre hit Desharnais's right hand with his stick and the defenceman shook his glove off and held his hand as he winced from pain.
The Maple Leafs captain scored twice in his team's 7-4 victory.
WATCH | Tavares scores twice as Leafs rally past Oilers:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?