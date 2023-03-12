Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Maple Leafs' Tavares fined for slash on Oilers defenceman Desharnais

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the NHL's department of player safety announced Sunday.

Toronto captain also scored twice in 7-4 victory over Edmonton on Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
A hockey player, wearing a blue and white jersey, stands in front of a goaltender, who is wearing a white, blue and orange jersey.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, left, screens goalie Stuart Skinner of the Edmonton Oilers during their game on Saturday in Toronto. The Maple Leafs defeated the Oilers 7-4. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined $5,000, the NHL's department of player safety announced Sunday.

Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Saturday's game.

The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty.

Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms as they ended up next to one another jockeying for position.

After they separated, the Leafs centre hit Desharnais's right hand with his stick and the defenceman shook his glove off and held his hand as he winced from pain.

The Maple Leafs captain scored twice in his team's 7-4 victory.

WATCH | Tavares scores twice as Leafs rally past Oilers:

Tavares leads Leafs to comeback win over Oilers

15 hours ago
Duration 1:24
A pair of goals by Leafs captain John Tavares lead Toronto to a 7-4 win over Edmonton.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now