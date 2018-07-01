John Tavares joins hometown Maple Leafs on 7-year deal

Star forward John Tavares celebrated Canada Day on Sunday by announcing he's coming home to realize a boyhood dream of playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The crown jewel of this summer's free-agent class, the Mississauga, Ont., native has agreed to a seven-year contract worth $77 million US, with an average annual value of $11 million against the salary cap.

Tavares' arrival marks the first big player move for 31-year-old Kyle Dubas in his six-week tenure as the 17th general manager in Maple Leafs history. Two summers ago, Toronto missed out on Steven Stamkos, another prized free agent, when the native of Markham, Ont., decided to remain with Tampa Bay.

Tavares tweeted that he was going to Toronto just after 1 p.m. ET and then added a photo of himself sleeping on Maple Leafs sheets as a child.

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream <a href="https://t.co/YUTKdfMALl">pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl</a> —@91Tavares

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new chapter of my career and life in Toronto," the Tavares tweet read. "I feel very fortunate to come join a team with a great young core and play where I grew up learning and loving the game. I can't wait to get started!"

Tavares coming to Toronto is the biggest free-agent signing in Leafs' history — eclipsing the addition of Gary Roberts and Shane Corson in 2000 — and the biggest in the league since Scott Niedermayer left the New Jersey Devils for the Anaheim Ducks in 2005.

The Maple Leafs were considered by some as the front-runner for Tavares early Sunday after a midnight ET deadline passed that gave the Islanders exclusive rights to negotiating an eight-year contract extension with Tavares, who was drafted first overall by New York in 2009.

Boston, Dallas, San Jose and Tampa Bay were also in the mix this week as each, along with Toronto and New York, was allowed two hours at the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based office of Creative Artists Agency Sports to address Tavares, his agent Pat Brisson and fiancé Aryne Fuller.

It's believed the Maple Leafs created a promotional video to present to Tavares that included a few of the players.

I’m thrilled to be starting a new chapter of my career and life in Toronto with the <a href="https://twitter.com/MapleLeafs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MapleLeafs</a>. I feel very fortunate to come join a team with a great young core and play where I grew up learning and loving the game. I can’t wait to get started! —@91Tavares

Deep down the middle

Perhaps in a last-ditch effort to keep the beloved player, the Islanders recently lured 2018 Stanley Cup-winning head coach Barry Trotz from Washington as well as former Maple Leafs GM Lou Lamoriello. However, under recently fired GM Garth Snow, New York failed to build a team around Tavares capable of competing for a Stanley Cup and has missed the post-season each of the past two years.

In Toronto, Tavares joins what could be one of the deepest, if not most talented, group of centres in the NHL with Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri.

The 20-year-old Matthews, the No. 1 pick in 2016, has scored 74 goals and 132 points in 144 regular-season games. Kadri, 27, was drafted seventh overall in 2009. After posting 39 points in the 2014-15 season, the London, Ont., native has since responded with season totals of 45, 61 and 55.

Welcome aboard <a href="https://twitter.com/91Tavares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@91Tavares</a> ! Pumped to have you in the blue and white and now call you a teammate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goleafs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goleafs</a> —@AM34

Welcome <a href="https://twitter.com/91Tavares?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@91Tavares</a> now we go to work 👊🏼 —@43_Kadri

Toronto is coming off a team-record 105-point season under head coach Mike Babcock that saw Frederik Andersen break the franchise mark with 38 wins and a young core continue to develop that also includes Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Zach Hyman, Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and Andreas Johnsson.

Tavares is the biggest name to reach unrestricted free agency since the NHL brought in a salary cap following the 2004-05 lockout.

The 27-year-old scored 37 goals and 84 points in the final season of a six-year, $33-million deal signed in 2011.

Little playoff experience

Tavares' most productive NHL campaign came in 2014-15 when he notched 38 goals and 86 points for an Islanders outfit that lost in the opening round of the post-season. He has amassed 272 goals and 621 points in 669 regular-season games and 11 goals and 22 points in 24 playoff starts.

"The Island has been home, it's what I know, it's part of me — it always will be. I can't thank you all enough for the dedication you have all shown," Tavares said in a separate tweet announcing his decision. "I'm sorry if this decision pains you, as you can tell it wasn't easy, but have trust in the future because it is bright. The Islanders are in great hands."

New York has good young pieces in Calder Trophy winner Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier up front to go along with what was viewed by many as the one of the best drafts of 2018 after nabbing Oliver Wahlstrom and Noah Dobson, but still looks to be a long way off from contending after finishing last in goals against and shots allowed in 2017-18.

The deepest Tavares has played in an NHL post-season was two years ago following the Islanders' first regular campaign at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

After finishing fourth in the Metropolitan Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference, they eliminated the Florida Panthers in six games, courtesy of Tavares' goal in double overtime to mark New York's first playoff series victory since 1993. The Isles then suffered a five-game loss to Tampa Bay.

