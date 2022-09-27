Maple Leafs' Tavares out for season opener with strained rib cage muscle

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares will miss the start of the regular season with an oblique (rib cage) strain.

The veteran centre will be at out at least three weeks, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. The season opener is Oct. 12 at Montreal.

Tavares, who turned 32 on Sept. 20, is entering his fifth season with Toronto and his 14th in the NHL.

He scored 27 goals and 76 points in 79 regular-season games last season and has 391 goals and 895 points in 949 NHL regular-season contests with the New York Islanders (2019-18) and Maple Leafs.

The Islanders drafted Tavares with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.