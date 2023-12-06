Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg to have season-ending hip surgery

Maple Leafs defenceman John Klingberg's season is over.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving told reporters after Wednesday's practice the 31-year-old is set to undergo hip surgery in the coming weeks that will keep him sidelined up to six months.

Klingberg signed a $4.15-million US contract with the Leafs in free agency with an eye toward the smooth-skating Swede adding to the team's attack.

But he struggled early and never looked comfortable in Toronto, registering five assists in 14 games.

Klingberg, who hasn't played since Nov. 11, was placed on long-term injured reserve last month.

Treliving can now use Klingberg's $4.15-million salary cap hit to bolster his roster, with help for a battered blue line also currently missing Timothy Liljegren (high ankle sprain) and Mark Giordano (broken finger) a top priority.

Tell us what you think! Help shape the future of CBC article pages by taking a quick survey. Take Survey

Kane to make Red Wings debut Thursday

The Detroit Red Wings say Patrick Kane is ready to make his season debut.

Head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters he expects the newly signed veteran to play Thursday night at home against the San Jose Sharks.

The 35-year-old Kane had his right hip surgically repaired six months ago, hoping to become the third NHL player to come back from the invasive procedure.

Detroit signed the playmaking wing last week to a prorated $2.75 million contract for the rest of the season to bolster its chances of earning a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion and 2016 NHL MVP feels significantly better than the last time he played on May 1 for the New York Rangers against New Jersey in Game 7 of their first-round series.

Kane is shooting to join Ed Jovanovski and Nicklas Backstrom as NHL players to come back hip resurfacing surgery. The operation involves dislocating the upper end of the thighbone, trimming it, capping it and removing cartilage before putting it back in place.