Devils dismiss head coach John Hynes, promote Alain Nasreddine
Ex-Leafs interim coach Peter Horachek leaves scouting role to become assistant
The New Jersey Devils have fired coach John Hynes.
General manager Ray Shero announced the move Tuesday, roughly 20 minutes before Hynes was to speak to the media before the Devils game against the visiting Las Vegas Golden Knights at the Prudential Center.
Shero said assistant Alain Nasreddine will become the interim coach and Peter Horachek, a pro scout for the NHL team, will join the coaching staff as an assistant.
Shero was expected to address the media before the game.
"John played an integral role in the development of this team in establishing a foundation for our future and we are grateful for his commitment, passion and unmatched work ethic," Shero said in a statement.
"John is a respected leader, developer of talent and friend which makes this decision difficult. We are a team who values and takes pride in accountability to the results we produce."
High hopes with Hughes on board
Hynes had a 150-159-45 record in 354 career regular-season games over four-plus seasons and led the team to the 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in six years.
The Devils had high hopes entering the season after drafting Jack Hughes with the No. 1 overall pick just two years after taking Nico Hischier with the No. 1 pick.
Nasreddine played for six different NHL organizations during his 15-year professional career: Chicago Blackhawks, Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Horachek was a long-time assistant coach for the Nashville Predators, as well as interim head coach of the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has been a pro scout with the club since 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.