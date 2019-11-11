Coyotes sign GM John Chayka to long-term extension
The Arizona Coyotes have signed general manager John Chayka to a long-term contract extension.
Has overseen overhaul of Arizona roster since taking job at age 26 in 2016
Terms of the deal announced Monday were not disclosed.
Chayka has built the Coyotes into playoff contenders since becoming the youngest general manager in North American major sports history at 26 in 2016.
Arizona came up four points short of the post-season in 2018-19 and is off to a 9-6-2 start this year.
Chayka has overhauled the Coyotes' roster, adding players like Phil Kessel, Nick Schmaltz, Antti Raanta and Michael Grabner through trades and free agency.
Arizona also drafted Clayton Keller, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton under Chayka.
