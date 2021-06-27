Skip to Main Content
Joel Armia, Canadiens forward, in COVID-19 protocol on eve of Stanley Cup final

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team for the start of the Stanley Cup final on Monday against the Lightning in Tampa, Fla.

Productive Finn spent 19 days in protocol from March 22 to April 9

The Canadian Press ·
Canadiens forward Joel Armia who has a career-high five goals and eight points in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs, is in NHL COVID-19 protocol and will not travel with the team ahead of Monday night's Cup final opener against the Lightning in Tampa, Fla. (Sam Morris/Getty Images)

General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal before the Canadiens travelled to play the Lightning.

Game 1 of the final goes Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

A player on the protocol list has not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, for example, are also on the list.

Armia spent 19 days in the protocol from March 22 to April 9.

WATCH | Artturi Lehkonen's OT goal sends Canadiens to Cup final:

Lehkonen OT winner sends Canadiens Stanley Cup bound

3 days ago
2:07
Artturi Lehkonen's first point of the series is the Game 6 clinching goal as the Habs head to the Stanley Cup final. 2:07

The Canadiens are also without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who remains in isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 on June 18.

Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over bench duties, with Ducharme not scheduled to return until the Canadiens host Game 3 on Friday.

WATCH | Stéphan Lebeau sees similarities between Habs, 1993 team:

All about the team play

CBC News Montreal

4 days ago
1:49
Montreal Canadiens forward from 1989-94 Stéphan Lebeau says they may be underdogs but the Habs' level of play as a team in these playoffs is what's most striking, and it reminds him of his 1993 team. 1:49
