Joel Armia, Canadiens forward, in COVID-19 protocol on eve of Stanley Cup final
Productive Finn spent 19 days in protocol from March 22 to April 9
Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team for the start of the Stanley Cup final on Monday against the Lightning in Tampa, Fla.
General manager Marc Bergevin made the announcement after Armia was not at practice in Montreal before the Canadiens travelled to play the Lightning.
Game 1 of the final goes Monday at 8 p.m. ET.
A player on the protocol list has not necessarily tested positive for COVID-19. Players who have been in close contact with someone who tested positive, for example, are also on the list.
Armia spent 19 days in the protocol from March 22 to April 9.
WATCH | Artturi Lehkonen's OT goal sends Canadiens to Cup final:
The Canadiens are also without interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who remains in isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 on June 18.
Assistant coach Luke Richardson has taken over bench duties, with Ducharme not scheduled to return until the Canadiens host Game 3 on Friday.
WATCH | Stéphan Lebeau sees similarities between Habs, 1993 team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?