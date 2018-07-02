Birthday boy Joe Thornton signs 1-year deal to remain a Shark
Free-agent centre limited to 47 games this past season after tearing knee ligaments
The San Jose Sharks have re-signed centre Joe Thornton to a one-year contract.
The team announced the deal on Thornton's 39th birthday Monday. Thornton tested the free-agent market last summer before returning to San Jose on a one-year, $8 million deal but was intent the whole time this year on staying with the Sharks.
The move to bring back Thornton comes a day after the Sharks lost out on getting John Tavares as their top-line centre. Tavares signed a seven-year, $77-million US deal with Toronto instead.
Thornton was performing at a high level before tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee in January. Thornton had a similar injury to his left knee late last season and played four playoff games before off-season surgery but wasn't able to make it back this year.
He had 13 goals and 23 assists in 47 games this past season.
