Jimmy Hayes, former NHL player and NCAA star, dies at 31

Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31.

A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.

Hayes, a six-foot-five right-winger, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, posting 13 goals and 35 points in 42 games as a sophomore.

He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to Chicago.

Shocking to hear about Jimmy Hayes' death. I didn't cover him long, but I remember he had a big personality and was really well-liked in the Blackhawks room. Just 31. Man. —@MarkLazerus

"His warm personality made an immediate impact in the locker room and with our fans," the Chicago club said in a statement. "We're proud of the memories he made in Chicago."

Boston College said on Twitter it is "heartbroken" over the death.

Younger brother Kevin Hayes is a centre for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jimmy Hayes played 334 NHL regular-season games and had 54 goals and 109 points. He also played for the Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils.

He last played professionally in 2019 and had been a co-host of a podcast called "Missin Curfew."

Hayes was born in Dorchester, Mass. In addition to his wife and children, Hayes is survived by four siblings and his parents, Shelagh and Kevin Hayes Sr.

"Known for his character and kindness around the league, Jimmy will be dearly missed by all," the Maple Leafs said in a statement.