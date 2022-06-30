Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Jim Pappin, Maple Leafs' 1967 Stanley Cup hero, dead at 82

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82.

Former Toronto winger scored Cup-clinching goal to secure club's last title

CBC Sports ·
A car carrying Toronto Maple Leaf alumni Jim Pappin passes by Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto in a parade to the Leafs new arena, The Air Canada Centre, on February 19, 1999. (Kevin Frayer/The Canadian Press)

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Pappin," the Maple Leafs said. "Jim played five seasons in Toronto, winning the Stanley Cup in 1964 & '67. Named one of the 100 Greatest Leafs, he scored the Cup-winning goal and led the team in scoring in '67. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Pappin spent parts of five seasons in Toronto from 1963-68. He was given credit for Toronto's second goal in a 3-1 series-ending victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on May 2, 1967. Linemate Pete Stemkowski deflected it in, but allowed Pappin to take credit to earn a contract bonus.

The Copper Cliff, Ont. native was named one of the 100 greatest Leafs (No. 89) in the franchise's centennial year. 

Traded to Chicago in 1968, he had his biggest offensive seasons with MPH Line mates Pit Martin and Dennis Hull, finishing with career highs of 41 goals, 51 assists and 92 points in 1972-73. After seven seasons with Chicago, he finished his career with the California Seals/Cleveland Barons in 1977. 

In 767 regular-season games in 14 seasons in the NHL, Pappin had 278 goals and 295 assists. In 92 playoff games, he had 33 goals and 34 assists

With files from The Associated Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now