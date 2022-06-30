Jim Pappin, Maple Leafs' 1967 Stanley Cup hero, dead at 82
Former Toronto winger scored Cup-clinching goal to secure club's last title
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Jim Pappin, who scored the winning goal in the 1967 Stanley Cup final, has died at age 82.
Pappin spent parts of five seasons in Toronto from 1963-68. He was given credit for Toronto's second goal in a 3-1 series-ending victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 6 on May 2, 1967. Linemate Pete Stemkowski deflected it in, but allowed Pappin to take credit to earn a contract bonus.
The Copper Cliff, Ont. native was named one of the 100 greatest Leafs (No. 89) in the franchise's centennial year.
Traded to Chicago in 1968, he had his biggest offensive seasons with MPH Line mates Pit Martin and Dennis Hull, finishing with career highs of 41 goals, 51 assists and 92 points in 1972-73. After seven seasons with Chicago, he finished his career with the California Seals/Cleveland Barons in 1977.
In 767 regular-season games in 14 seasons in the NHL, Pappin had 278 goals and 295 assists. In 92 playoff games, he had 33 goals and 34 assists
With files from The Associated Press
