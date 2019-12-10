Dallas Stars fire head coach Jim Montgomery for 'unprofessional conduct'

The Dallas Stars on Tuesday dismissed second-year head coach Jim Montgomery due to "unprofessional conduct inconsistent with the core values and beliefs of the Dallas Stars and the National Hockey League."

Assistant coach Rick Bowness, who was brought aboard a month after Montgomery's hiring in May 2018, has been named interim coach by Stars general manager Jim Nill.

"The Dallas Stars expect all of our employees to act with integrity and exhibit professional behavior while working for and representing our organization," Nill said in a news release. The team did not detail the conduct in question.

Dallas is fourth in the Central Division with a 17-11-3 record.

Joining Bowness' staff is Derek Laxdal, who was serving as head coach of the Texas Stars, Dallas' American Hockey League affiliate in Cedar Park. Texas has also promoted assistant Neil Graham to head coach.

Montgomery departs Dallas with a 60-43-10 regular-season mark. He guided the Stars to their first Stanley Cup playoff berth in three seasons last spring and watched the team lose Game 7 of a second-round series to the eventual Cup champion St. Louis Blues.

Bettman: 'We will not tolerate abusive behaviour'

Before his hiring in Dallas, Montgomery was 125-57-26 the previous five seasons at the University of Denver, including a national title in 2016-17. As a player, he was part of a national championship at Maine in 1993.

On Monday, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league would work swiftly to make changes to better deal with personnel conduct issues in the wake of incidents that surfaced in recent weeks.

"Our message is unequivocal: We will not tolerate abusive behaviour of any kind," Bettman told reporters at the end of the first day of the board of governors meeting in Pebble Beach, Calif.

Bettman also made it clear there would be zero tolerance from the league moving forward.

On Nov. 29, Bill Peters resigned as Calgary Flames head coach amid allegations of racial slurs and physical abuse of players in previous jobs.

A few days earlier, former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged Peters directed racial slurs toward him while they were employed by the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League in the 2009-10 season.

Blackhawks investigate assistant coach Crawford

"We don't like surprises," Bettman said. "The Bill Peters situation was a complete surprise."

Last week, Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford was put on leave while the team investigates allegations of physical abuse made against him by two other former players.

Bowness, 64, has spent more than 40 years in the NHL as a player and coach.

The Halifax native has been a head coach in Winnipeg, Boston, Ottawa, Phoenix (now Arizona) and with the New York Islanders and compiled a record of 123-289-51. His last head coaching stint lasted 20 games with the Coyotes in 2003-04.

In 2015, Bowness reached the 2,000-game plateau as a head coach and assistant/associate coach in Tampa Bay, where he passed the legendary Scotty Bowman for most games coached in the NHL.