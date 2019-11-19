NHL renames top GM award in honour of late Jim Gregory
Longtime league executive, Hall of Famer served in role with Maple Leafs
The NHL is renaming its award for the season's top general manager to the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.
The name change was unanimously approved Tuesday by league GMs at their annual November meeting in Toronto.
The trophy was first presented in 2009-10 as the NHL general manager of the year award. Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins won the award last season.
He died Oct. 30 at age 83.
"This is a terrific tribute to a wonderful man by a group uniquely qualified to appreciate his many contributions to our game," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "During his tenure as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Jim Gregory transformed the art of team-building.
"Through the many years he spent at the League, our general managers regularly sought his counsel. They universally revere his lifetime of service to the NHL."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.