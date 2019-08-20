Canucks owner says extending GM Jim Benning's deal key to joining NHL elite
Vancouver has made playoffs only once in 56-year-old's 5 seasons at helm
The Vancouver Canucks are sticking with Jim Benning as their general manager.
The club announced Tuesday the 56-year-old has signed a three-year extension, keeping him with the team through the 2022-23 season.
Benning has been GM since 2014 and was entering the final year of his deal.
Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini said in a statement that Benning's experience, relationships and hockey knowledge are "invaluable."
Praised for drafting young star Pettersson
"We're committed to building a winning team and getting back among the NHL elite for the long term," Aquilini said. "There are no shortcuts, but we've embarked on a path to get there, and I have confidence in Jim's ability to see it through."
Benning has repeatedly faced criticism for adding long-term, big-money contracts in both trades and free agency that gobbled up cap space but failed to offer on-ice support for the club's young talent.
He's also been credited with drafting some of the Canucks' up-and-coming stars, including centre Elias Pettersson, who was named the NHL's rookie of the year last season.
