Jets triple up Ducks in wild win
Winnipeg's Jack Roslovic scores hat trick in 9-3 rout
Jack Roslovic had a hat trick as the Winnipeg Jets scored a franchise-record six goals in the first period on their way to a 9-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday in Winnipeg.
Roslovic, who left the morning skate because of cramps and was a game-time decision, scored his first career hat trick with three power-play goals and added an assist.
Bryan Little scored twice and had one assist. Andrew Copp, Blake Wheeler, Brendan Lemieux and Tyler Myers also had goals for Winnipeg (34-16-2), which has won three straight and seven consecutive games at home.
The nine goals set a franchise record for most goals scored in a game at home and tied the franchise record for most goals scored in a game.
Nick Ritchie, Daniel Sprong and Devin Shore scored for the Ducks (21-22-9), who've lost three straight and were beginning a five-game road trip.
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets and was credited with an assist in the second game of a three-game homestand.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.