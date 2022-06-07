Jets' Connor wins Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct
Winnipeg winger tied for 2nd-fewest minor penalties during regular season
Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL's most gentlemanly player.
Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents.
It's his first time winning the Lady Byng. Last year's winner, Carolina defenceman Jaccob Slavin, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association. Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon was third.
The Lady Byng Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability.<br><br>Tanya and Lucie Bossy announced <a href="https://twitter.com/KyleConnor18?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KyleConnor18</a> as this year's winner. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLAwards?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLAwards</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bqdut8xL7k">pic.twitter.com/Bqdut8xL7k</a>—@NHL
