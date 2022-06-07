Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Jets' Connor wins Lady Byng for gentlemanly conduct

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor has won the Lady Byng Trophy, given to the NHL's most gentlemanly player.

Winnipeg winger tied for 2nd-fewest minor penalties during regular season

The Associated Press ·
Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, seen during a game in January, was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time this season that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The league announced the honor Monday night before Game 4 of the Western Conference final between Colorado and Edmonton.

Connor tied for the second-fewest number of minor penalties during the regular season. He was penalized just twice in over 1,700 minutes of ice time that included regular short-handed shifts and matchups against top offensive opponents.

It's his first time winning the Lady Byng. Last year's winner, Carolina defenceman Jaccob Slavin, was second in voting by the Professional Hockey Writer Association. Minnesota captain Jared Spurgeon was third.

