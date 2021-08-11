Winnipeg Jets announce full capacity home games, vaccination requirement for fans
Team set to open regular season home schedule on Oct. 21 against Ducks
The Winnipeg Jets will require all fans to be fully vaccinated to attend home games at Canada Life Centre this season.
The Jets' parent company, True North Sports and Entertainment, made the announcement on Twitter, saying season ticket holders had made it clear that was their preference.
Statement from True North Sports + Entertainment regarding venue vaccination policy. <br><br>For more information, please read our FAQs found here >> <a href="https://t.co/6g4OMNH4Uy">https://t.co/6g4OMNH4Uy</a> <a href="https://t.co/jSRfM8k6mX">pic.twitter.com/jSRfM8k6mX</a>—@NHLJets
The policy also applies to Burton Cummings Theatre, a performing arts centre also owned by True North.
The company says it plans to fill the arena for Jets home games this year, and will require all employees, event staff and guests to provide proof of vaccination. The team's website says fans will also be required to wear masks in the arena.
A spokesperson for the team says the policy will not apply to players, whose vaccination status will be up to the league and the NHL Players' Association.
The Jets start their season on the road in Anaheim on Oct. 14, and play their first home game against the Ducks a week later.
