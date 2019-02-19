Still injured, Jets' Dustin Byfuglien to miss 3-game road trip

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien will miss the team's three-game road trip this week because of a lower-body injury, coach Paul Maurice confirmed on Tuesday.

The Jets play at Colorado on Wednesday, at Vegas on Friday and at Arizona on Sunday.

Byfuglien, 33, already has missed 22 of Winnipeg's 59 games this season with injuries and hasn't played since a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche on Feb. 14.

The Jets' leader in average ice time (24:26), Byfuglien has four goals and 26 assists this season.

The 14-year veteran has scored 524 points (177 goals, 347 assists) in 864 career games with the Chicago Blackhawks (2005-10), Atlanta Thrashers (2010-11) and Jets (2011-19).