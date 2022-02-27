Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Connor scores twice in the 3rd to lead Jets past Coyotes

Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets broke a four-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his 1st start for Winnipeg since Feb. 17

Jack Magruder · The Associated Press ·
Winnipeg Jets centre Adam Lowry (17) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with Jets defenceman Nathan Beaulieu (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

Adam Lowry, Evgeny Svechnikov and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period.

Nick Ritchie, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who had won two of three. Ritchie added an assist in his second game with Arizona after being acquired from Toronto nine days ago.

Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 17. He's made three starts in Winnipeg's last 26 games, and the Jets have won all three.

Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves for the Coyotes.

Wheeler made it 3-3 on a 2-on-1 break 3:17 into the third period, and Connor scored just over two minutes later to put Winnipeg ahead.

WATCH | Hayton scores incredible goal:

Coyotes' Barrett Hayton scores incredible goal against Jets

2 hours ago
Duration 0:53
Arizona centre Barrett Hayton, the 5th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft from Peterborough, Ont., displays his amazing speed and skill for a goal against Winnipeg. 0:53

Wedgewood made a glove save on Mark Scheifele's penalty shot at 12:23 of the third, but Arizona couldn't get the tying goal. Connor scored into an empty net with 1:08 left.

Lowry put the Jets ahead 1-0 at 7:39 of the first period, the first of three goals in a 9:01 span. Chychrun tied it at 10:16 with a slap shot from the top of the left circle, and Svechnikov put the Jets ahead 2-1 43 seconds later when he pushed a backhander past Wedgewood.

Hayton tied it at 2 on a nifty move, picking up the puck at center ice and splitting the defense between the circles before faking left and going right to put a backhand shot into an open side.

Connor hit the crossbar on a wrist shot from the right circle five minutes into the second period.

