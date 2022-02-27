Connor scores twice in the 3rd to lead Jets past Coyotes
Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his 1st start for Winnipeg since Feb. 17
Kyle Connor scored twice in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets broke a four-game skid with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Nick Ritchie, Jakob Chychrun and Barrett Hayton scored for the Coyotes, who had won two of three. Ritchie added an assist in his second game with Arizona after being acquired from Toronto nine days ago.
Eric Comrie made 27 saves in his first start since Feb. 17. He's made three starts in Winnipeg's last 26 games, and the Jets have won all three.
Scott Wedgewood made 33 saves for the Coyotes.
Wheeler made it 3-3 on a 2-on-1 break 3:17 into the third period, and Connor scored just over two minutes later to put Winnipeg ahead.
WATCH | Hayton scores incredible goal:
Wedgewood made a glove save on Mark Scheifele's penalty shot at 12:23 of the third, but Arizona couldn't get the tying goal. Connor scored into an empty net with 1:08 left.
Hayton tied it at 2 on a nifty move, picking up the puck at center ice and splitting the defense between the circles before faking left and going right to put a backhand shot into an open side.
Connor hit the crossbar on a wrist shot from the right circle five minutes into the second period.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?