Jets coach Maurice comes to defence of Scheifele for hit on Habs' Evans
Scheifele faces hearing with NHL; Maurice says it was 'heavy, heavy' hit but not dirty
Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice feels Jets forward Mark Scheifele's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens was "clean."
But Maurice argues it wasn't dirty, saying Scheifele's feet were on the ice and his arms were tucked in.
The NHL's Department of Player Safety was scheduled to have a hearing with Scheifele on Thursday.
Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety regulations say any suspension will be for a maximum of five games.
WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jet's Scheifele:
The Habs won 5-3 on Wednesday and carry a 1-0 lead into Friday's Game 2 in Winnipeg.
Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left.
Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.
Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."
