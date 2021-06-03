Skip to Main Content
Jets coach Maurice comes to defence of Scheifele for hit on Habs' Evans

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has come to the defence of Jets Mark Scheifele, who faces a hearing with the NHL today after the Jets forward's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Canadiens Wednesday night.

Scheifele faces hearing with NHL; Maurice says it was 'heavy, heavy' hit but not dirty

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele, left, checked Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans, right, following Evans' empty net goal in the third period of game one in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday. (David Lipnowski/Getty Images)

Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice feels Jets forward Mark Scheifele's crushing hit on Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens was "clean."

Maurice says it was a "heavy, heavy" hit by Scheifele on Evans after he scored an empty-net goal in the final minute of the opener of the teams' playoff series on Wednesday.

But Maurice argues it wasn't dirty, saying Scheifele's feet were on the ice and his arms were tucked in.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety was scheduled to have a hearing with Scheifele on Thursday.

Because it is not an in-person hearing, the NHL's Department of Player Safety regulations say any suspension will be for a maximum of five games.

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jet's Scheifele:

Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans taken off on stretcher after violent hit from Jets' Scheifele

17 hours ago
7:17
Montreal forward Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after a dangerous hit by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele who is given a major charging penalty and a game misconduct. 7:17

The Habs won 5-3 on Wednesday and carry a 1-0 lead into Friday's Game 2 in Winnipeg.

Scheifele was assessed a major for charging and a game misconduct. The Montreal player had just come around the empty net and scored with 57 seconds left.

Evans, a 25-year-old from Toronto, flew to the ice banging his head, and was carried off on a stretcher.

Montreal interim head coach Dominique Ducharme called the hit "vicious" and "useless."

