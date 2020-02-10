Jets storm back to defeat Blackhawks with 4-goal 3rd period

Andrew Copp scored the go-ahead goal as part of a four-goal third period, and the Winnipeg Jets came from behind to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Sunday.

Copp gave Winnipeg a 3-2 lead when he beat Chicago netminder Corey Crawford up high from in close with 6:33 left in regulation after taking a perfect pass from forward Jack Roslovic.

Kyle Connor had a pair of goals while Blake Wheeler and Patrick Laine also scored for the Jets (29-23-5), who trailed 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Dominik Kubalik and Brandon Saad scored for the Blackhawks (25-21-8).

Connor, with his team-leading 28th goal of the year, and Laine added empty-net goals late in the game to secure the two points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves for the Jets, who won their third straight game, while Crawford stopped 33 shots for Chicago.