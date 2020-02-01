Canadiens send struggling centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi to AHL

The Montreal Canadiens assigned 2018 first-round draft pick Jesperi Kotkaniemi to the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket on Saturday.

Kotkaniemi has six goals and eight points through 36 games this season, his first in the NHL. In 115 regular-season games, he has 17 goals and 42 points.

The 19-year-old centre from Finland was the Canadiens' third overall selection two years ago.

"Right now it's about a kid who's had a couple of injuries, hasn't quite found his game, is probably losing confidence too," said Canadiens head coach Claude Julien. "So we want him to gain some confidence, we want him to find his game. So there's nothing negative about that. I think it's more positive and that's what we need to see."

Kotkaniemi has gone six games without reaching the scoresheet. His last goal came on Jan. 9 in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

He missed nine games in December with a concussion.

"He's got great potential and that hasn't changed from Day 1," Julien said. "I think he's had a rough start … and I think as a young player you don't want him losing his confidence, you want him to get his game back and I think the best way to do that is to go down there, play a lot and regain your confidence."