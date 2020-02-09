Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon handed 2-game suspension for check to head
Defenceman assessed match penalty for Saturday incident involving Coyotes' Stepan
Boston defenceman Jeremy Lauzon was suspended on Sunday for two games, without pay, following a match penalty he received Saturday in the Bruins' 4-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
He was penalized for an illegal check to the head of Coyotes forward Derek Stepan late in the first period. Stepan left the game but later returned.
Jeremy Lauzon is assessed a match penalty for a hit to the head against Derek Stepan. <a href="https://t.co/xk6tYsT1bC">pic.twitter.com/xk6tYsT1bC</a>—@ConorRyan_93
The NHL department of player safety held a hearing Sunday morning before announcing the ruling.
Lauzon, 22, has played in seven games with the Bruins this season. He has one goal and a plus-2 rating.
The Bruins meet the Red Wings in Detroit on Sunday afternoon and return home to host Montreal on Wednesday.
