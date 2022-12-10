Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Sabres' Skinner barred 3 games for cross-checking Penguins' Guentzel in face

The NHL on Saturday suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

2nd suspension for forward, who initially traded slashes with Penguins counterpart

The Associated Press ·
Sabres left-winger Jeff Skinner, pictured during Friday night's 4-3 overtime loss to the visiting Penguins, was suspended three games Saturday for cross-checking Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel in the face late in regulation. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

The NHL on Saturday suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Skinner, a Toronto native, and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor.

Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a five-minute major and a match penalty.

The league's department of player safety ruled Skinner "aggressively and purposefully" struck Guentzel. Skinner will lose forfeit $145,945 US in salary for missing three games.

This is the second suspension of Skinner's 13-year career. He was suspended two games in 2012 while playing for Carolina for kicking St. Louis forward Scott Nichol with the bottom of his skate.

The Penguins and Sabres were scheduled to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Kraken's Oleksiak also slated for hearing 

Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken also is scheduled for a hearing on Saturday.

Oleksiak is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of the Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev during Friday night's 4-1 Washington win. The incident occurred in the second period when Oleksiak elbowed Alexeyev shortly after the latter scored his first NHL point on an assist.

Alexeyev, a 23-year-old rookie, fell to the ice, was helped off by trainers and didn't return to the game. Oleksiak was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty and was ejected.

The six-foot-seven Oleksiak has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games on the season.

WATCH | Mitch Marner franchise-record point streak at 21 games:

Marner extends points streak to 21 games as Leafs shut down Kings

2 days ago
Duration 0:54
Mitch Marner's second period goal helped Toronto shut out Los Angeles 5-0 Thursday night.

With files from Field Level Media

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now