Sabres' Skinner barred 3 games for cross-checking Penguins' Guentzel in face

The NHL on Saturday suspended Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner for three games following an illegal cross-check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

Skinner, a Toronto native, and Guentzel had an altercation late in the third period of Pittsburgh's 4-3 overtime victory on Friday night. The two exchanged slashes before Skinner cross-checked Guentzel twice. The second cross-check was to Guentzel's face just below his visor.

Jeff Skinner cross checks Jake Guentzel in the face😬😬<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/VKdZ6ozv4V">pic.twitter.com/VKdZ6ozv4V</a> —@EHClothing

Guentzel was called for slashing. Skinner earned a minor for misconduct, a five-minute major and a match penalty.

The league's department of player safety ruled Skinner "aggressively and purposefully" struck Guentzel. Skinner will lose forfeit $145,945 US in salary for missing three games.

This is the second suspension of Skinner's 13-year career. He was suspended two games in 2012 while playing for Carolina for kicking St. Louis forward Scott Nichol with the bottom of his skate.

The Penguins and Sabres were scheduled to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Kraken's Oleksiak also slated for hearing

Defenceman Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken also is scheduled for a hearing on Saturday.

Oleksiak is facing discipline for an illegal check to the head of the Capitals' Alexander Alexeyev during Friday night's 4-1 Washington win. The incident occurred in the second period when Oleksiak elbowed Alexeyev shortly after the latter scored his first NHL point on an assist.

Alexeyev, a 23-year-old rookie, fell to the ice, was helped off by trainers and didn't return to the game. Oleksiak was assessed a five-minute major and a match penalty and was ejected.

The six-foot-seven Oleksiak has seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games on the season.

