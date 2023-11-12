Content
Oilers dismiss head coach Woodcroft after poor start to season

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after the team's 3-9-1 start to the season.

47-year-old guided NHL team to Western Conference final in 2022

NHL head coach looks to his left in disgust behind his players while standing on the bench during regular-season game.
The Oilers have fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after the NHL team won only three of its first 13 games this season. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

A 4-1 victory over the Kraken in Seattle on Saturday night was not enough to buy the 47-year-old more time.

Woodcroft departs with a 79-41-13 record as Oilers head coach, the fifth most wins in the NHL since he signed a three-year contract four months after Edmonton fired Dave Tippett.

The Oilers announced that Kris Knoblauch, of the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, will assume head coaching duties with Edmonton and will be joined by assistant coach Paul Coffey.

In 2022, Woodcroft guided the club to the conference final before falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche.

