Jay Bouwmeester noncommittal about NHL future after cardiac episode during game

St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester says he is feeling better since suffering a cardiac episode during an NHL game, but he is not ready to make a decision on his hockey future.

Bouwmeester commented publicly Wednesday for the first time since he collapsed on the Blues' bench during a game at Anaheim earlier this month.

He said he hasn't had time to evaluate the next steps of his NHL career, but Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said the defenceman won't be back at any point this season.

Bouwmeester thanked the medical staff of both the Blues and Ducks for acting quickly and said the support he received has been "overwhelming."

Bouwmeester had just completed a shift against the Ducks in the Feb. 11 game when he collapsed on the bench. The Edmonton native was unresponsive and doctors quickly used a defibrillator to restore his heart beat. Bouwmeester regained consciousness before he was taken by ambulance to hospital.

The game was postponed and will be made up on March 11.

WATCH | Jay Bouwmeester collapses on Blues' bench: