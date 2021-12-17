Jason Spezza's suspension reduced to 4 games by Gary Bettman
Toronto forward will be eligible to return on Saturday against Vancouver
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza had his six-game suspension reduced to four games by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday.
Spezza was suspended on Dec. 7, two days after kneeing Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk in Toronto's 6-3 loss. He already has sat out four games and is eligible to return for the Maple Leafs on Saturday when they visit the Vancouver Canucks.
The discipline came following an in-person hearing (over Zoom) for Spezza following a spate of incidents in the Maple Leafs-Jets game. Pionk received a two-game suspension for a knee-to-knee hit on Maple Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin during the third period of that game.
Less than two minutes after that hit, Pionk — who had lost his stick — dove to the ice to make a play for the puck. Spezza skated over and lowered his left knee to make forceful contact with the side of Pionk's head.
WATCH | Spezza suspended for kneeing Pionk:
Spezza, 38, has recorded 11 points (seven goals, four assists) in 26 games this season.
He has 981 points (358 goals, 623 assists) in 1,203 career games with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Maple Leafs. He was selected by the Senators with the second overall of the 2001 NHL Draft.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?