NHL

Bruins sign pending free agent Jaroslav Halak to 1-year deal

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak signed a one-year contract worth $2.25 million US, the team announced Friday.

Veteran goaltender boasts .919 save percentage in 31 games this season

Field Level Media ·
The Bruins have signed pending unrestricted free-agent goalie Jaroslav Halak for one year after he posted 18 wins and a .919 save percentage this season before the NHL was put on pause in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Paul Bereswill/Getty Images/File)

Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak signed a one-year contract worth $2.25 million US, the team announced Friday.

Halak, who will turn 35 on May 13, was playing in the final season of a two-year contract. He was poised to be an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Halak owns a 18-6-6 record with a 2.39 goals-against average, .919 save percentage and three shutouts in 31 games this season.

He sports a 272-167-58 mark with a 2.48 GAA, .916 save percentage and 50 shutouts in 520 regular-season appearances (484 starts) with the Montreal Canadiens, St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders and Bruins.

Halak won the William M. Jennings Trophy while playing for the Blues in 2011-12. The annual award is presented to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team with the fewest goals scored against it.

WATCH | NHL goes over potential scenarios for return:

Rob Pizzo joined John Northcott on CBC News Network to discuss NHL commissioner Gary Bettman's interview with Ron MacLean . 5:04
