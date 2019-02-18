Skip to Main Content
Jagr returns from year-plus injury absence to boost his Czech team Kladno

Czech winger and 13-time NHL all-star Jaromir Jagr returned Monday from a series of injuries to play for the Kladno Knights, the hometown club he owns in the Czech Republic. The 47-year-old played on the top line with another ex-NHLer, Tomas Plekanec.

The Associated Press ·
Jaromir Jagr returned to the Kladno lineup on Monday after more than a year between games because of various injuries. He didn’t score in nearly 18 minutes of ice time skating alongside another former NHLer, Tomas Plekanec, in the Czech second-league contest. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press/File)

​Jaromir Jagr is back again.

The Czech winger and 13-time NHL All-Star has recovered from a series of injuries that prevented him from playing for more than a year and appeared in a game Monday for the Kladno Knights, the hometown club he owns in the Czech Republic.

Jagr, 47, played on the top line alongside centre Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player.

He didn't score in nearly 18 minutes but celebrated as Kladno, boosted by his presence, won 2-0 at Havirov in a Czech second-league game.

"Above all, I'm happy that I was finally able to play," Jagr said. "It's not easy in my age just to train."

Kladno, in fourth place, is seeking to reach the playoffs and qualify for the top league. It is 13 points behind first-place Jihlava but trails second-place Vsetin by three points with three more regular season games to go.

Jagr returned home after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer on Jan. 28, 2018, but he was injured in his fifth game for Kladno.

