Jagr returns from year-plus injury absence to boost his Czech team Kladno
Ex-NHLer held off scoresheet skating alongside former Canadiens forward Plekanec
Jaromir Jagr is back again.
Jagr, 47, played on the top line alongside centre Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player.
He didn't score in nearly 18 minutes but celebrated as Kladno, boosted by his presence, won 2-0 at Havirov in a Czech second-league game.
"Above all, I'm happy that I was finally able to play," Jagr said. "It's not easy in my age just to train."
Kladno, in fourth place, is seeking to reach the playoffs and qualify for the top league. It is 13 points behind first-place Jihlava but trails second-place Vsetin by three points with three more regular season games to go.
Jagr returned home after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer on Jan. 28, 2018, but he was injured in his fifth game for Kladno.
