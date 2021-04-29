Ageless wonder: Jaromir Jagr helps return hometown club to Czech top flight
49-year-old still celebrating on ice after guiding his teenage club back to top tier
Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday.
The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.
WATCH | Believe it or not, Jaromir Jagr is still playing pro hockey
Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.
Jagr played on the top line alongside centre Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player, and scored one goal during the best-of-seven series, in which Kladno was 2-0 and 3-2 down. He played 19 games this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.
Some 250 fans who were allowed in the stands amid coronavirus restrictions and could celebrate a return to the top flight after a year in the second division.
WATCH | 9 ridiculous McDavid moments from this season... in 90 seconds:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?