NHL

Ageless wonder: Jaromir Jagr helps return hometown club to Czech top flight

Jaromir Jagr had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.

49-year-old still celebrating on ice after guiding his teenage club back to top tier

The Canadian Press ·
Jaromir Jagr, 49, had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jaromir Jagr was celebrating on the ice again Thursday.

The 49-year-old right winger had an assist to help his hometown club Kladno Knights return to the top Czech league by beating Jihlava 5-2 to clinch their playoff series 4-3.

Jagr made his debut for Kladno as a teenager and returned to the club — which he now owns — after the Calgary Flames released the NHL's second all-time leading point-scorer in 2018.

Jagr played on the top line alongside centre Tomas Plekanec, another former NHL player, and scored one goal during the best-of-seven series, in which Kladno was 2-0 and 3-2 down. He played 19 games this season, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists.

Some 250 fans who were allowed in the stands amid coronavirus restrictions and could celebrate a return to the top flight after a year in the second division.

