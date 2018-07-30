Watch Flames great Jarome Iginla's retirement announcement
Live coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET
Watch live, by clicking on the video above, starting at 12:30 p.m. ET as Flames great Jarome Iginla is in Calgary to announce his retirement from the NHL.
The 41-year-old spent 16 of his 20 NHL seasons with the Flames.
Iginla scored 625 goals and 675 assists, for 1,300 points, and had 1,040 penalty minutes in 1,554 games.
Born in Edmonton, Iginla would go on to become one of the biggest fan favourites in Calgary, registering 525 goals and 570 assists from 1996 to 2013.
The six-time all-star is the franchise leader in goals, points (1,095), games played (1,219) and game-winning goals (83).
"I don't think there's any question he's the greatest Flame of all time," said Craig Button, a television analyst who was Calgary's general manager from 2000 to 2003.
"This is a player that's represented everything the Calgary Flames were about in good times and bad."
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.