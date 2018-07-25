Ex-Flames great Jarome Iginla to announce NHL retirement in Calgary

Former Flames star forward Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday at 12:30 p.m. ET at the Saddledome in Calgary.

The 41-year-old native of St. Albert, Alta., played 16 of his 20 seasons with the Flames, scoring 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 regular-season games. Overall, Iginla posted 625 goals and 1,300 points in 1,554 contests for Pittsburgh, Boston, Colorado, Los Angeles and Calgary.

He also stood out in the post-season, adding 37 goals and 68 points in 81 playoff games.

Iginla last played in the NHL during the 2016-17 season, recording six goals and nine points in 19 starts with the Kings.

"It's been a fun adventure, for my family and I. Some great cities, great people. To be back in Alberta, though, will feel like home," Iginla said in a message posted to the Flames' Twitter account.

The league's top scorer in the 2001-02 season with 96 points on 52 goals and 44 assists, he was a six-time all-star with the Flames and is the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, even-strength goals (351), power-play goals (161) and game-winning goals (83).

Iginla also guided Calgary to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, his first season as captain, when it dropped a seven-game series to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Dallas Stars drafted Iginla 11th overall in 1995 and traded him to Calgary that December along with fellow forward Corey Millen for centre Joe Nieuwendyk.

Iginla made his NHL debut in the 1996 Stanley Cup playoffs, collecting a goal and an assist in two games. He scored his first regular-season goal on Oct. 5, 1996, and played all 82 games that season to finish runner-up to New York Islanders defenceman Bryan Berard in Calder Trophy voting for top rookie honours.

Iginla scored his 500th goal with the Flames on Jan. 8, 2012, helping them snap a five-game winless streak and sending the home fans into a frenzy.

Iginla became the 19th member of the NHL's 600-goal club four years later while a member of the Avalanche, notching a power-play marker to help lift Colorado to a 4-1 victory over the Kings.

Colorado Avalanche forward becomes 19th player to reach 600 goals. 1:58

Iginla was dealt to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline in 2013, signed with Boston the following season and capped his career with Colorado and L.A.

Internationally, he will be remembered for his pass that set up Sidney Crosby's Olympic overtime winner in the gold-medal game against the U.S. in Vancouver in 2010.

Iginla, a three-time Olympian, also won Olympic gold in 2002 and captured titles with Canada at the world championship (1997), World Cup (2004) and world junior championship (1996).