Water squirt costs Stars captain Benn $5K in NHL fine

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn has been fined $5,000 US for unsportsmanlike conduct after squirting water from the bench into the face of an opponent.

Dallas winger squirted Chicago's MacKenzie Entwistle on Friday

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was fined $5,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he sprayed MacKenzie Entwistle in face with water during a game Friday night. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The fine was announced by the NHL on Saturday, a day after Benn squirted water at Blackhawks winger MacKenzie Entwistle as he skated past the Dallas bench late in the third period at Chicago. The Stars won 1-0 in a shootout on Friday.

That came right after Entwistle had been checked hard into the boards by Michael Raffl near the Stars bench.

The $5,000, the maximum allowed under hockey's collective bargaining agreement, goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

