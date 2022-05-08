Stars' Benn, Capitals' Kuznetsov fined $5,000 US for high-sticking

The NHL on Sunday fined forwards Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars and Washington's Evgeny Kuznetsov $5,000 US for high-sticking violations in Saturday's playoff games.

The fines are the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. Neither forward was penalized in their respective games.

Benn, the Dallas captain, was fined for high-sticking Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane during the Stars' 4-2 home win in Game 3.

The Stars have a 2-1 lead in the first-round series, which resumes Monday with Game 4 in Dallas.

Benn, 32, has not scored in the series. He had 18 goals and 46 points in 82 games in the regular season.

Kuznetsov, 29, was fined for high-sticking Florida Panthers forward Noel Acciari during the Capitals' 6-1 home win in Game 3.

Washington leads the first-round series 2-1 and hosts Game 4 on Monday night.

Kuznetsov, who has one goal in the series, amassed 24 goals and 78 points in 79 contests during the regular season.