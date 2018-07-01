James van Riemsdyk expected to sign with Flyers: report
Ex-Leaf forward scored career-high 36 goals last season
It appears that James van Riemsdyk is heading back to where his career began.
Word tonight James van Riemsdyk is going back to PHI—@FriedgeHNIC
The 29-year-old will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia Flyers once free agency beings on Sunday. The rumoured deal is for five years and $35 million US.
Source tells me James van Riemsdyk will sign a 5 year deal with <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlyers</a>. 7 million dollar cap number <a href="https://t.co/evwaBEbm9o">pic.twitter.com/evwaBEbm9o</a>—@Buccigross
Van Riemsdyk was drafted No.2 overall by the Flyers in 2007 and scored a career-high 36 goals and added 18 assists in 81 games played for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.
He was second on the team in power-play goals (11) and third in power-play points (20).
In the post-season, van Riemsdyk had three goals and an assist but Toronto eventually fell in seven games to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Van Riemsdyk was originally acquired by the Leafs from the Flyers in 2012 in exchange for defenceman Luke Schenn.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.