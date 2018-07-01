James van Riemsdyk expected to sign with Flyers: report

It appears that James van Riemsdyk is heading back to where his career began.

Word tonight James van Riemsdyk is going back to PHI —@FriedgeHNIC

The 29-year-old will reportedly sign with the Philadelphia Flyers once free agency beings on Sunday. The rumoured deal is for five years and $35 million US.

Source tells me James van Riemsdyk will sign a 5 year deal with <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLFlyers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLFlyers</a>. 7 million dollar cap number <a href="https://t.co/evwaBEbm9o">pic.twitter.com/evwaBEbm9o</a> —@Buccigross

Van Riemsdyk was drafted No.2 overall by the Flyers in 2007 and scored a career-high 36 goals and added 18 assists in 81 games played for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

He was second on the team in power-play goals (11) and third in power-play points (20).

In the post-season, van Riemsdyk had three goals and an assist but Toronto eventually fell in seven games to the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Van Riemsdyk was originally acquired by the Leafs from the Flyers in 2012 in exchange for defenceman Luke Schenn.